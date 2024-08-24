Singer-songwriter Subhi on her latest track ‘Intezaar’

Subhi's much-anticipated single Intezaar is her latest addition to her captivating discography which introduces the international artiste in a refreshing new avatar, further solidifying her position as a dynamic force in the music industry.

Following the success of her previous hits like Wake Me Up, Naqaab, Mumbai Magic, Billo, and Gulzaar, Subhi’s Intezaar stands out as her first solo Punjabi track, offering a deeply personal narrative inspired by her own experiences with long-distance love.

Subhi, a singer-songwriter with a distinctive voice and style, has been making waves in the global music scene with her unique blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary pop sensibilities. Born in New Delhi, Subhi's musical journey began in her childhood, immersed in the rich melodies of Punjabi folk tunes and her grandmother's deep love for Indian classical music.

Her previous work has received widespread acclaim and attention from fans worldwide. Her debut album Shaitaan Dil (Naughty Heart) was praised for its authentic sound and storytelling. Her single Billo featuring Natania showcased her talent for crafting infectious, genre-bending pop songs. Additionally, her song Lovely was featured in the short film Sunny Side Upar produced by the prominent producer and director Anurag Kashyap.

Subhi shares her inspiration behind Intezaar and says, "Intezaar is a song that is incredibly close to my heart. I wrote it during a time when my partner and I were navigating the challenges of a long-distance relationship. The song captures the essence of the patience and commitment required to sustain love across distances. Long-distance love is never easy, but with faith and perseverance, the wait is truly worth it. I’m thrilled to share this part of my journey with the world."

The music video for Intezaar is as captivating as much the song itself, featuring the acclaimed international dancer, Eshani Patel. Subhi speaks highly of her collaboration with Patel, noting, "Working with Eshani was an absolute pleasure. She’s an incredible dancer and a wonderful person. Her energy and movement brought a vibrant contrast to the video, perfectly complementing the song’s beat. While my scenes in the video tell a tale of love and longing, Eshani’s dance adds the dynamic energy the track demands."

Patel’s involvement in the project adds a global appeal to the music video, making it a visual and auditory delight for audiences worldwide.

Intezaar is now available on all major streaming platforms.