Sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee opens up about his new track ‘Satyagrah’, first from his latest album, ‘Sitar Stories’

Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee recently released his first track Satyagrah from his captivating upcoming album, Sitar Stories. The album beautifully captures the sitar's versatility and its harmonious fusion of diverse cultural and musical traditions.

The track Satyagrah is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and his pursuit of truth, and the track features a drum and bass framework with Raga Jansammohini. It highlights the interplay between acoustic and electric sitars. Purbayan Chatterjee, along with Yogesh Samsi on tabla, Shravan Samsi on drums, and Steve Kottoor on keyboard, created this piece, with Aditya Srinivasan working on recording, mixing, and mastering.

Apart from Satyagrah, Sitar Stories will have six more tracks- Miyan Ki Todi Alap Jod, Miyan ki Todi Dhamaar, Lalit, Bilaskhani Todi, Bilaskhani Todi Drut and Bollywood Beauty - and will be released on September 12 and 18.

Speaking about Satyagraha, Purbayan Says, "Satyagrah is a celebration of the truth. It is also a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who instilled the value of the truth with this movement. Music is a constant quest for the truth, which is in our hearts. It is a process of self-realisation, and if the artiste is true to themselves, they can communicate directly from their heart to the listener. This song takes the Raga Jansammohini and put it in a drums and bass framework. There is a great deal of interplay between the two sitar Sounds, the acoustic and the electric.

"In this song which is releasing as the first single in my album, Sitar Stories, I have highlighted how the two sitars, the resident acoustic Sitar and the AG electric Sitar have this into play with each other and bring out the truth and beauty that lies in music, which is straight from the heart.

Satyagrah is streaming on Purbayan Chatterjee's YouTube channel.