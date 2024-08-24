Zayn Malik wows fans with his new look, performs an acapella version of his new track ‘Shoot at Will’

Singer Zayn Malik has surprised fans with a new look in a recently shared Instagram video. Known for his low-key presence on social media, Zayn’s appearance in the video sent fans into a frenzy.
In the video, Zayn showcased his new song Shoot at Will in an acapella performance. However, it was his significantly longer hair that caught the attention of fans, reminiscent of his One Direction days. He completed his new look with a long beard and wore a cream-coloured outfit while exercising his vocals.
Zayn’s decision to share the video came as a surprise to fans, as he has been known to avoid public appearances and social media. Before the release of his album Room Under the Stairs, he rarely attended public events. His recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week in January marked his first public outing in five years.
Fans expressed their excitement and admiration for Zayn’s new look and his singing talent. Many praised his angelic voice and expressed their desire to see him perform live. The singer’s decision to share this personal glimpse into his life has delighted fans and further solidified his status as a beloved musician.