Oasis reunites for a tour, marking the end of a 15-year hiatus caused by the Gallagher brothers’ feud

The iconic British rock band Oasis is set to reunite for a highly anticipated tour of the British Isles next summer, marking the end of a 15-year hiatus and potentially resolving the long-standing feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

The band announced their reunion on Tuesday, revealing plans for 14 dates in Wales, England, Scotland, and Ireland. "This is it. This is happening," Oasis stated in a press release.

The reunion comes after years of infighting and a bitter separation in 2009. Noel left the band following a disagreement, and the brothers have since been estranged. Despite their personal conflicts, both Liam and Noel have continued to perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs.

In the past, the Gallagher brothers have publicly criticised each other. Noel accused Liam of having a hangover that forced the cancellation of a 2009 concert, while Liam denied the accusation and later dropped a lawsuit.

However, the brothers appear to have reconciled, with Oasis stating that fans can expect to experience the "spark and intensity" that only occurs when they perform together on stage.

Tickets for the reunion tour will go on sale on Saturday, with a presale held on Friday. Fans will need to register for the presale ballot by naming the band's original drummer. The tour will kick off on July 4 and 5 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Other notable venues include Heaton Park in Manchester, Wembley Stadium in London, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, and Croke Park in Dublin.

Oasis has also hinted at plans for a tour outside of Europe later next year, although specific locations have not been announced.

The reunion announcement has sparked excitement and speculation among fans, who have long hoped for a reunion of the beloved Britpop band. The band's social media posts and cryptic teasers have fueled rumors and anticipation.

In 2017, Liam performed at a benefit concert in Manchester following the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Although Noel did not attend, he approved the use of Oasis' music and donated royalties to the British Red Cross.

Liam's tweets in 2019 expressing a desire for reconciliation with his brother further fueled hopes for a reunion. Despite their past conflicts, the brothers seem to have found common ground and are now ready to reunite on stage.