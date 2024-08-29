Farhan Akhtar drops new single ‘Reach For The Stars’

All Farhan Akhtar fans are in for a real treat as he drops his latest single after a long wait. His song titled, Reach for the Stars is already streaming on his official YouTube channel and can be viewed there.
Farhan has not only sung the song but has also written the lyrics and composed the music for the same. The song is both a visual and auditory treat for music lovers with its sharp vocals and a myriad use of instruments. Its peppy beats are sure to get you tapping your feet! Going with the genre of rock, the background score has a rock-forward composition which only lends additional charm to the song.
Reach For The Stars creates a powerful vocal chords transferring the notes of perseverance, courage and the indomitable human spirit to those listening to it. This musical masterpiece is anticipated to quite soon top the music charts and play on your speakers. the beats provide a certain motivational ability which are quite rare these days.
Apart from dropping his latest single, Farhan is keeping himself busy these days with Don 3 which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani and is expected to hit the theaters next year.