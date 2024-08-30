Kaber Vasuki is back with a fresh track, ‘Oru Tharam’; this time it’s all about never giving up

“No matter how many times I fall, I’m going to get up, one more time,” says independent musician Kaber Vasuki when we call him on a Wednesday morning, eager to get his interview as he has just dropped his new track Oru Tharam. Well, so now you know why what he said right at the start is more than just a statement. It’s a whole track!

“This is my 10th year of recording and releasing independent music, and in these 10 years, I have picked up various skills along the way. So I wanted to do a few songs where it was basically just me, where I didn’t really hire anybody, or collaborate with anybody, unless, you know, I really had to. So for example, in this track, a friend of mine named Abhishek did the camera work. But apart from that, every aspect of writing and producing the song, mixing it, mastering it, and editing the video, as well as directing and grading the video, is all done by me,” Kaber says, adding, “And since this is the first time I’m editing and colour grading something myself, I just went crazy with all the colours. It’s been fun.”

Kaber shares that he has had lots of ups and downs in his life and career and that the audience is aware of this. Hence, it (the track) is very relatable to them as well, “along with me, of course — in the sense that I keep giving it one more shot, even when sometimes it seems things are not going anywhere,” he reiterates.