Salman Khan releases his new single ‘You Are Mine’ in collaboration with nephew Ayaan Agnihotri

This marks Salman’s second musical collaboration with his nephew. Earlier this month, Ayaan made his rapping debut with the song Party Fever, which also featured a special appearance by the Wanted star.

Salman’s fans are eagerly embracing his new single, which is now available on music streaming platforms. The actor’s iconic hit, Maine Pyar Kiya, was recently re-released in theatres, reminding audiences of his enduring popularity and talent.

Salman is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has a long list of hit songs to his credit, including Hangover, Main Hoon Hero Tera, and Chaandi Ke Daal Par. His latest single, You Are Mine, is sure to add to his growing discography.