Malayalam star Tovino Thomas reflects on fame, family, and the joys of simple living

You have always called your father a huge inspiration, especially in terms of fitness.

I work out in a gym because my job requires me to do that. For some movies, I have to put on weight, and for others, I have to shed kilos. I try to do both the healthy way. I eat clean food most of the time, but I have cheat days. My father, on the other hand, is a lawyer. As soon as he arrives home, he goes to our farm and works like a Trojan. Both my parents are at the peak of health without hitting the gym.

Do you have a fitness regimen?

I am flexible when it comes to my workout regimen, and I believe that not having a routine can make us more ingenious. But as I grow older, I realise that one needs to be a tad more disciplined as well. Earlier, I had thrown discipline out of the window. Now my fitness routine depends on wheth­er I have a night shoot or a day shoot. I cannot have an unbending routine because of the erratic work hours. But I try to get at least seven hours of sleep, and I eat something healthy every day.

It’s been over a decade since you took the plunge into cinema. How has life changed since then?

I am living my dream, but maintain the same upper-middle-class way of life. Of course, I can afford many more things now. My family is my anchor. No one treats me as an actor at home. Moreover, they all have their independent lives. And I respect that.

So you don’t discuss films at home?

We do discuss a lot of cinema — my projects, films that we have watched, and the ones that are about to release — and we thoroughly enjoy doing that. I remember when I was a young boy, we would rent out multiple video cassettes on Fridays so that we didn’t have to return them over the weekend. It was after I reached 10th grade that I started going to movie halls.

When you are not working on films, what do you do?

I am with my family, friends, and cous­ins. When I’m alone, I like to read or watch movies. Moreover, my brother owns a restaurant and a turf farm. We eat at the restaurant and burn it all on the turf. When my gym routine gets wearisome, I go for a hike. I thoroughly enjoy new experiences.

You said that you have been enjoying learning new things as well.

That’s quite unlike me. Until lockdown, I was not open to learning new things. If I had to learn something for a movie, I would do it. Otherwise, I would steer clear of it. I had to learn certain tricks for Minnal Murali so that the scenes looked natural. Then my friends made me dance for the first time. All these incidents made me muster up the con­fidence to try out new things. I also rea­lised that I do not need to be perfect when trying something new.