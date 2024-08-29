Versatile actress Rasika Dugal, who recently won Diversity Champion Award, opens up about her love for cinema, life journey, choice of films, her partner and lots more

Throughout cinema’s history, a rare few transcend conventional fame to deeply impact audiences. Rasika Dugal is a prime example of this enduring legacy. From her unforgettable portrayal of the enigmatic Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur — a role that not only became prominent but also won the adoration of fans — to swiftly switching to the role of a police officer in Delhi Crime, Rasika’s range is commendable. The role of subtle, but powerful Safia Manto, alongside her impeccable comic timing in Lootcase, further accentuates her multifaceted brilliance. Rasika’s journey, which includes theatre and her humble screen debut in Anwar, is marked by her extensive exploration of various mediums, including films, television productions as well as projects in the OTT space.

Rasika was in Australia recently to represent her latest venture, the children’s comedy-drama Little Thomas. Directed by Kaushal Oza, this film was showcased at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, capturing the hearts of audiences with its charm. In a stunning display of acclaim, Rasika returned from the festival on cloud nine, having received the esteemed Diversity Champion Award. This accolade celebrated her bold and unconventional choices in films, highlighting her profound impact on Indian cinema. While she was still at the festival, we managed to catch up with her to talk about her journey thus far, her deep love and appreciation for films, her unique approach to selecting projects, her creative process and lots more. Excerpts: