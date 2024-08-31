‘Meeh Baras’ breaks ground as World’s first AI-generated cinematic music video

Meeh Baras, the latest single by music composer Rochak Kohli and dynamic rapper Panther, is a revolutionary blend of contemporary electronic sounds, traditional melodies, harmonica, and pop beats, this track offers a fresh and engaging auditory experience. With lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma, Meeh Baras blends genres, creating a track that appeals to diverse musical tastes.

Taking a monumental leap in the fusion of music and technology, Meeh Baras features the world’s first AI-generated cinematic music video. This ground-breaking video is not just a series of random visuals but a meticulously created story that sets new benchmarks in music storytelling. More than 7,000 images were generated to create the stunning and diverse landscapes featured in the video, which also includes lifelike recreations of Rochak Kohli and Panther, making it a truly immersive experience.

Produced by Studio Blo, the music video for Meeh Baras pioneers the use of AI in a cinematic generation. By blending cutting-edge technology with creative artistry, the creators have crafted a unique visual narrative that brings the track’s story to life. The video reflects a perfect synergy between AI and human talent, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the music industry.

Talking about it, music composer and singer Rochak says, “It is a very special song for me as I have collaborated with the super talented artiste Panther. I love his style of rap and the choice of words he uses to express his emotions. I’ve kept the melody very simple and infused it with modern pop beats, so I’m sure it will be an instant earworm for audiences. I’m really excited about the music video; it’s the first-ever music video with a narrative, and I think it has turned out really well.”

Panther, who has done the rap bits of the song, adds, "I have been a fan of Rochak, who is one of the most sought-after music composers. I learned about the song through Gurpreet, the writer of the song, and from that moment, I was incredibly excited to work with the artistes involved. It is such a beautiful composition. This is the exact genre where I can bring my writing skills to their highest level. I have used Awadhi Urdu and my native language in the verses. I am really excited about blending Punjabi and Lucknowi influences. It is a blend of Indian cultures, and that is what Indian music is all about."