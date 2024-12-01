Dua Lipa stuns crowd with ‘Levitating’ x ‘Wo Ladki’ mash-up performance at her Mumbai concert

Speaking about the mash-up earlier, Dua shared her admiration for the creative blend, calling it “amazing” and admitting she was “blown away” when she first heard it.

The singer, who arrived in Mumbai a few days prior, was spotted at Kalina airport dressed in a casual yellow T-shirt and black pants. Despite appearing a bit travel-worn, Dua looked radiant as she prepared for her first-ever performance in India. This marks her second visit to the country, having previously enjoyed a quiet holiday in Rajasthan.

Indian playback singer Jonita Gandhi opened the show on November 30, setting the stage for Dua’s spectacular act.

Dua Lipa, one of the most celebrated artistes of her generation, boasts a string of accolades including seven Brit Awards and three Grammy Awards. Her debut self-titled album in 2017 skyrocketed to number three on the UK Albums Chart and featured hits like Be the One, IDGAF, and the chart-topping New Rules. Her talent earned her Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act in 2018.

This Mumbai concert showcased not just her global appeal but also her willingness to embrace cultural diversity, leaving fans thrilled with her blend of international and Indian music.