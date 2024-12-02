Bob Bryar, former My Chemical Romance drummer, passes away aged 44

Bob Bryar, the former drummer for rock band My Chemical Romance, has passed away at the age of 44, the band announced. Bob was best known for his work on the group’s iconic 2006 album The Black Parade, often regarded as a milestone in their career.

A spokesperson for the band shared the news on Sunday, requesting “patience and understanding” from fans as the group processes the loss. No further details about Bob’s death were provided in the statement.

The artiste joined My Chemical Romance in 2004, replacing founding drummer Matt Pelissier. He remained with the band until 2010, after which he stepped away from the music industry. Post-music, Bob dedicated his efforts to charitable causes, including auctioning a drum kit to benefit an animal adoption center in Williamson County, Tennessee.