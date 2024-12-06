Artistes from around the globe unite for ‘Madras Jazz Festival 2024’

Our city is about to be enveloped in the enchanting sounds of smooth jazz with the highly anticipated Madras Jazz Festival 2024. Organised by Exodus & Unwind Centre in association with Alliance Française of Madras, this extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for jazz lovers.
The fest, which has quickly become a cornerstone of the city’s vibrant music scene, continues its tradition of uniting world-class artistes from Europe and India, creating an unparalleled cross-cultural celebration of jazz. “What sets the fest apart is its ability to seamlessly incorporate Indian classical elements into traditional jazz, making it a uniquely immersive experience. An example is the collaboration of Brian Molly Quartet from Scotland with a South Indian percussionist, Krishna Kishore from Chennai to blend the sounds of India with traditional jazz,” says Edison Prithiviraj, founder and director of Exodus.
This year, the fest continues its tradition of honouring legendary Frank Dubier, one of India’s most revered trumpet players. To honour his legacy, the festival presents the Frank Dubier Award annually, recognising musicians who embody the spirit of innovation and passion that he exemplified throughout his life.
As for the performances, the 2024 edition will showcase a diverse and thrilling line-up that will captivate audiences with every note. Leading the charge is the band Lonitseera from Estonia, a unique indiejazz-alt-pop group whose dramatic soundscapes are inspired by musician Kaisa Kuslapuu, whose original music is the chatty lovechild of musical whimsy and exaggerated allegory.
Next in line is Milli Janatková, an eclectic Czech singer, multi-instrumentalist, and composer known for her genre-defying performances. On new collaborations that festival-goers should look forward to, Edison shares, “We are thrilled to announce the collaboration of Chennai-based jazz artiste from Denmark, Maarten Visser, to perform with Milli.”
Adding another layer of depth to the festival’s line-up is the Silvan Joray Trio ft. Hillai Govreen. Hillai hopes to inspire the audience “with a sense of joy and wonder that music can bring.” “Fests like these keep jazz alive by creating a space for artistes and audiences to connect, share, and celebrate the music,” she continues. On the current state of jazz music globally, she shares, “I think there are many changes in the way music is listened to and recorded. There are many interesting projects being done today with global influences. To me it feels like the world has become smaller and so much information is accessible. The question is what you do with it and how you use your creativity.”
The Madras Jazz Festival 2024 is a lot more than just a music event; it’s a tribute and celebration of culture, history, and the timeless allure of jazz. On an ending note, Edison concludes, “We envision it becoming a cornerstone event in India’s cultural calendar, inspiring similar festivals in other cities. Our goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem for jazz in India, fostering new talent and strengthening international ties.”
Rs 999 onwards. On December 8. At 5 pm. Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakam.
(Written by Shivani Illakiya)