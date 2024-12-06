Artistes from around the globe unite for ‘Madras Jazz Festival 2024’

Our city is about to be enveloped in the enchanting sounds of smooth jazz with the highly anticipated Madras Jazz Festival 2024. Organised by Exodus & Unwind Centre in association with Alliance Française of Madras, this extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for jazz lovers.

The fest, which has quickly become a cornerstone of the city’s vibrant music scene, continues its tradition of uniting world-class artistes from Europe and India, creating an unparalleled cross-cultural celebration of jazz. “What sets the fest apart is its ability to seamlessly incorporate Indian classical elements into traditional jazz, making it a uniquely immersive experience. An example is the collaboration of Brian Molly Quartet from Scotland with a South Indian percussionist, Krishna Kishore from Chennai to blend the sounds of India with traditional jazz,” says Edison Prithiviraj, founder and director of Exodus.

This year, the fest continues its tradition of honouring legendary Frank Dubier, one of India’s most revered trumpet players. To honour his legacy, the festival presents the Frank Dubier Award annually, recognising musicians who embody the spirit of innovation and passion that he exemplified throughout his life.