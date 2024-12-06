Be your own biggest fan ever: Brodha V

Paal Dabba is one of the biggest upcoming rap artistes from South India. Tell us about this collaboration with him and how it came about?

I have loved Paal Dabba and his work for a while. It was sort of serendipitous and the idea for us to work together kind of stemmed from Vijay Deverakonda suggesting we work together. It all came together from there and the song happened and it has evolved so much over the last few months and the final product is something I’m very proud of.

How would you say that this song is different from the ones you have worked on before?

I honestly wouldn’t be able to tell you that. I think every song of mine is different in its own way, whether it be production or my style of writing, it’s probably a little more evolved now. I’ll leave that to the people to see how different it is or how unique it is. As an artiste, I honestly wouldn’t be able to sit and dissect things and tell you how different what is. I just create whatever comes to my mind, whatever I’m feeling at that moment.