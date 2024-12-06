Kaber Vasuki’s ‘Kaalame Kalipputhaan’ EP is a bold and energetic exploration of Tamil hip-hop

“10,000 VEDI VEDIKURA sarathula, antha motha vedi naan thaan da,” goes the line in Kaber Vasuki’s new single Thirikilli, from his latest EP, Kaalame Kalipputhaan. As the lyrics suggest, the album brings a fresh, vibrant energy with each track.

Throwing light on the brand new album that has set the internet on fire, Kaber tells us, “Kaalame Kalipputhaan is a four-song EP with tracks Thirikilli, Varamum Saabamum, Ragasiyangal, and Naan Yen Ippadi Irukken. Last December, we released Poi, which had a darker tone, both in the video and lyrics. After that, I felt the need to create something lighter and fun. Varamum Saabamum was a track I created for San T, with the lyrics Kaalame Kalipputhaan, which later became the album’s title. I also teamed up with Sublahshini for Ragasiyangal, a duet. As for Thirikilli, I had penned the pallavi in 2019 and kept adding lines to it. The other tracks have their own unique feel, but they’re all thematically connected. While Thirikilli is the fun banger, Varamum Saabamum is introspective, Ragasiyangal is a duet, and Naan Yen Ippadi Irukken has a more acoustic vibe.”

When asked about collaborating with his longtime friend, director Vijay Varadharaj, for the album, Kaber reveals, “There’s no one better than Vijay for this project. It’s been a while since he directed a music video, and working with him and his team was a great experience. We wanted something that was fun and visually attractive for the audience, something beyond the usual. The result was a success, and the shoot itself was fun.”

Talking about the difference between live performances and studio recording, Kaber says, “I love both. Live performances are incredible for the immediate feedback and connection with the audience. But a well-organised studio shoot is also rewarding. There’s a great feeling of accomplishment when you’ve put in the effort over a few days to make something special.”

When asked about the boom in the Tamil hip-hop scene with more and more artistes joining the bandwagon, Kaber adds, “Hip-hop is an immediate, primal form of music. It’s accessible to anyone with a passion for the same. Right now, hip-hop is the most dominant music culture worldwide, and it’s exciting to create music outside of the constraints of film. In movies, songwriters are often confined to writing about the actors, but outside the industry, there’s absolute freedom. As a songwriter, that creative space is thrilling.”

However, Kaber points out that music has become a secondary form of entertainment. “People are listening to music when they are doing something. Moreover, people listen to playlists now, not necessarily albums. They have playlists for every occasion, be it driving, going to the gym, a rainy day, and so on. As an artiste, if you stick to one genre, you might only fit into one kind of playlist. People mostly listen to my music when they are winding down at night, hanging out with friends, but I want them to listen to my songs when they wake up in the morning and head to the gym. I don’t have that kind of song in my catalogue. I want my music to resonate with the audience at different moments, which is why I have been doing these tests and trials.”

Kaber is now busy with his next project, Unnai Arinthaal, for a web series on mental health by Blacksheep. “It is a 10-episode series on mental health, and I’m excited to be a part of it. It’s a heavy and important topic, and the series is the perfect format to dive into it.”

It’s been 10 years since Kaber took the plunge into the music industry. When asked if he is content with his decade-long journey, he says, “Some decisions have worked well, some not. There are things I could have done differently. I started with guitar-based music, but right now, hip-hop is where the attention is. That said, I’m happy with where I am. I’m doing what I love and making a living as an artiste.”

As for his future projects, Kaber says, “I have a couple of exciting collaborations lined up, but I’m not at liberty to reveal them just yet.”

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112