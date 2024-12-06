Natania’s ‘Nautanki’ is a vibrant anthem, also featured in Katrina Kaif’s bridal campaign

Natania, the Mumbai-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, has unveiled the much-anticipated music video for her single Nautanki — a stunning track that expertly fuses reflective lyricism with vibrant musicality. Released on all major streaming platforms via Desi Trill, the song explores the complexities of love, transforming heartbreak from a sorrowful experience into a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Nautanki poignantly delves into the human paradox of holding on to past relationships, even when reason urges us to let go. Drawing inspiration from a past love that resonates with bittersweet nostalgia, Natania crafts a narrative that speaks to the universal experience of how past connections shape who we are today. The song speaks to anyone who has grappled with love’s persistent grip and the ache of unspoken longing.
Musically, Nautanki is as rich and textured as its lyrical themes. The fusion of harmonium, shenai, and esraj introduces a distinct cultural flair that complements the song’s empowering, uplifting message. The lyrics, marked by self-awareness and audacity, encourage listeners to embrace the strength of the human heart and find peace in the intricate dance of love and loss. Adding to its cultural significance, Nautanki is prominently featured in Katrina Kaif’s recent bridal beauty campaign.
Natania shares about her creative process, saying, “The spark for Nautanki came during an impromptu late-night writing session. What started as a solo idea quickly evolved into a collaborative effort, with contributions from David Bu and Subhi, and late-night input from my friends Aman and Zeek. The whole process was charged with creative energy. With the music video, we wanted to create something as dynamic and multi-layered as the song itself. Sharic Sequeria’s vision truly brought the song’s theatrical, maximalist energy to life, capturing the quirky yet profound journey of love and resilience at its core. The result is a visual celebration of bold personalities and unexpected connections, much like the emotional ride of the song.”
This release further cements Natania’s unique artistic identity. Building on her previous work exploring personal growth and the complexities of womanhood, she transforms heartbreak into an anthem of celebration. Nautanki showcases her signature aesthetic—a mesmerising blend of fashion, art, and music—while highlighting her perspective as a Mumbai-born artiste with an international reach and deep resonance within India. Her ability to connect with her audience remains at the heart of her growing success.
Directed by the visionary Sharic Sequeria, the Nautanki music video transcends the usual visual companion, becoming an artwork in its own right. The video features 18 impeccably styled individuals—nine men and nine women—whose fashion-forward looks evoke the polished elegance of a high-fashion editorial. Set against a maximalist backdrop, the video unfolds like a stylised speed-dating scenario, mirroring the song’s blend of drama and whimsical charm. The interplay of contrasting personalities, intense emotions, and unexpected comedic moments highlights the absurdities of stubborn hearts and the unbreakable strength of the female spirit. Bold costumes and intricately designed sets accentuate the individuality of each character, culminating in a visually striking and thought-provoking celebration of love, attraction, and the inherent complexities of human relationships.
