Shubh makes history as first Indian music artiste to be appointed as Global Climate Brand Ambassador for United Nations

As Global Ambassador, the 28-year-old rapper and singer-songwriter will engage audiences worldwide, raising awareness about climate change and advocating for sustainable solutions. His appointment underscores the transformative power of music to inspire social change and energize a new generation of climate activists. Through this role, Shubh aims to empower young people to take action and address the urgent issue of climate change.

Expressing his excitement, Shubh says, “Growing up in a family of academicians, I’ve always believed in the power of building sustainable knowledge. With this platform, I hope to highlight climate change, share knowledge, and be part of a movement that pushes for a better future—for us and generations to come. Together, I hope we can tackle global warming and foster sustainable living for all.”

Jingwen Yang, Information Management Officer at the UNFCCC, praised Shubh’s appointment, noting, “Shubh embodies the power of art to raise awareness about preserving climate history. His global influence helps engage diverse audiences, emphasising the importance of safeguarding vital climate information for future generations. His dedication aligns perfectly with the mission of the Digital Climate Library, ensuring this invaluable knowledge remains accessible to inspire global action.”

The UNFCCC Digital Climate Library aims to preserve and digitise critical climate knowledge, making it accessible to all. By leveraging open-access resources, the library will empower individuals, educators, activists, and policymakers to address climate challenges. A partnership between the UNFCCC and Arts Help, the Digital Climate Library connects global voices, equipping people with the tools to tackle climate change.