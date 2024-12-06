Siddharth Pandit calls Bandish Bandits 2 a ‘labour of love’

Music composer, producer, and pianist Siddharth Pandit is gearing up for the release of Bandish Bandits 2, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 13. Describing the project as a “labour of love,” Siddharth shares the pressure he felt stepping into the shoes of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who composed the music for the first season.

“The director of the series, Anand Tiwari, had heard some songs from my album Azaad Sangeet, which is my independent project. One of the tracks in Bandish Bandits season 2, Hickhi, is from my first album. The other single, Khaamakha, was in progress when Anand sir heard it. We adapted it for the show, making a new arrangement and composition that aligned with the script.

Siddharth calls Azaad Sangeet, his annual album project, as “a love letter to music,” where he can freely express himself as an artiste. “This is the third year of Azaad Sangeet. After working as a music producer on films and shows like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Rudra, Selection Day, and Kota Factory, I felt the need to release my own compositions, not just singles, but full albums that truly reflect who I am as an artiste,” he says.” I was a bundle of nerves before releasing my debut album, but it was well-received. Since then, I’ve continued releasing these albums every year.”

Siddharth’s musical journey began at a young age, and he later went on to learn music at the KM Conservatory in Chennai. “I would love to compose in Tamil someday. I have a keen interest in Carnatic music as well.”

Talking about his creative process, Siddharth reveals, “It’s quite random actually. Sometimes I start with a line for the chorus, other times with a melody or arrangement. I usually have a clear idea of the genre I want to work in, but I don’t compose directly on a keyboard anymore. I first create the composition in my head before translating it onto the keyboard to arrange and produce it.”

When asked about the difference between composing for an independent album versus a film, Siddharth says. “I believe that music should always complement the script and elevate the director’s vision. For example, the song Hichki was originally released as part of my album, but for Bandish Bandits, we reworked it completely, adding a choir section and fusing Hindi with Rajasthani lyrics to align with the character’s journey.”

Siddharth is excited about upcoming projects, including an EP in collaboration with Rekha Bhardwaj and Kashmiri artiste Mohammed Muneem. “I’ve arranged and produced this EP, which will feature seven to eight songs. It’s set to release next year.” he shares.

