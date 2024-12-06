This band celebrates the magic of music through soulful performances

Live shows bring an electrifying energy to any space, creating a dynamic and immersive experience that recorded music cannot replicate. Embracing this ethos is Southside Nirvana, a Bengaluru based band dedicated to promoting the importance of live performances in the Indian music scene through Bollywood and regional sounds.

Formed two years ago, the band has rapidly gained attention, especially after their recent tribute to the legendary Sonu Nigam. Sharing his excitement about this milestone, lead vocalist and band founder Abhijith Sudheer expresses heartfelt admiration for the celebrated singer, saying, “We consider Sonu Nigam our idol. Our performance drew a full house with tickets selling out within half a day.” Propelled by this overwhelming response, Southside Nirvana is now bringing their Sonu Nigam tribute show to Hyderabad, where they plan to perform timeless hits like Main Agar Kahoon, Main Hoon Na, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, and Kal Ho Na Ho.

The name Southside Nirvana reflects the band’s roots and philosophy — seeking peace and fulfillment through music. Interestingly, the band’s formation was unplanned. “None of us had the intention to be part of a band,” Abhijith recalls, describing how shared passions brought them together. The lineup includes Chethan Krishna on keyboards, Sachin Anand on drums, Lester D’Souza and Umesh N on guitars. Their collaborative spirit is a defining feature, fostering a creative environment where, as Abhijith puts it, “nobody’s constricted to just doing what is expected.” Musically, the band adopts a multi-genre approach, with a strong inclination towards Bollywood and regional music, deeply influenced by their Bengaluru roots. This focus has earned them respect within the local music community, as they continually push boundaries with fresh ideas. Currently, they are working on three new tracks that promise to expand their profile.

As the Southside Nirvana gears up for their first show in Hyderabad, excitement is palpable. “We’re looking forward to meeting new people,” Abhijith shares, eager to connect with diverse audiences and explore their musical tastes. With plans to perform in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi, the band is on a steady path to expanding its horizons.

Tickets at `249.

December 7, 9 pm.

At Hard Rock Café, Banjara Hill.