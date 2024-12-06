Tune in to Bismil Ki Mehfil for an evening of connecting with the inner self through music

Art is not just a skill, it is a transcendental, often spiritual experience. While one performs art, they are not just merely doing so, they are creating an experience which never fails to touch souls. Sufi music is one such form of art which not only lets you appreciate the technicalities and nuances of music, but also invites you to experience being one with the divine. Mohd Asif, a singer and songwriter, popularly known as Bismil, is set to present Bismil Ki Mehfil. With a 13-member band, he is going to enchant the audience with qawwalis, ghazals and some of his original compositions. While the instruments are going to be traditional to keep the essence of the music intact, he will be presenting it with a contemporary rendition. “I have selected tracks that have stood the test of time and evoke strong feelings of devotion, love, and introspection,” Bismil says.

He is deeply inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Jaun Elia, Rumi, Bulleh Shah, and Amir Khusrau, as the themes they explore — of love, unity, and divine connection — resonate with him deeply. As he is connected to all the songs he performs, every presentation is an emotional journey for him as well as the audience. He recalls one such experience, “In one of my performances in Mumbai, around 10,000 people in the audience sang with me, it was like a shared prayer. And with that synergy, I could sense that multiple people in the audience, along with me, felt one with god.”

This experience of his is also the epitome of the message he aims to convey through his music. Bismil encourages the audience to connect with their inner selves and embrace the teachings of compassion and harmony. His interpretations of Sufi poetry and compositions aim to evoke introspection and a sense of divine connection, inspiring listeners to see beyond the material world and explore the depths of their emotions.

Bismil believes that keeping Sufi music alive does require a balance between preservation and innovation. He explains, “Promoting it through digital platforms, live performances, and collaborations with contemporary artistes can help reach wider audiences. By merging traditional Sufi music with contemporary sounds like EDM, rock, or jazz, artistes can also reach broader audiences and keep the genre relevant.”

Tickets at INR 499. December 6, 8 pm. At Odeum By Prism, Financial District.