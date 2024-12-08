AP Dhillon rocks Mumbai’s MMRDA grounds during The Brownprint 2024 India Tour

Mumbai witnessed a night of electrifying music and pure energy as Indo-Canadian rapper-singer AP Dhillon took the stage at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. The highly anticipated concert was part of his The Brownprint 2024 India Tour.

The crowd, comprising thousands of enthusiastic fans, went wild as Dhillon performed his chart-topping hits like Excuses, Brown Munde, With You, and Dil Nu. The 360-degree stage setup allowed the audience to have an immersive experience, bringing them closer to the artist.

One of the highlights of the concert was when Dhillon invited Bollywood actress Malaika Arora on stage. He expressed his admiration for her, calling her his childhood crush. The unexpected appearance of Malaika added to the excitement of the event.