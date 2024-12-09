Vasu Dixit Collective to perform live in Bengaluru today

Vasu Dixit, known for his enthralling contributions to Indian music's vibrant fusion scene, is set to serenade the audiences again with his unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds today. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, known for his work with the band Swaratma, is also making waves with his solo project, Vasu Dixit Collective (VDC). Vasu’s upcoming performance at BLR Hubba promises to be a captivating experience. Ahead of the same, we chat with him to learn what’s in store.



The set will feature a mesmerising fusion of Kannada and Hindi tracks, infused with electronic elements and Carnatic instrumentation, he tells us. His soulful vocals, coupled with the innovative arrangements, create a sonic tapestry. “I hope it will be an audience who will also be there to listen to lyrics and not just jump and dance. There will be songs that you need to listen to the words of. These tracks will be my interpretations of the songs written by pets like Purandara Dasa, Kabir, Basavarna and others,” Vasu informs us.

A constant exploration of different genres and styles has marked Vasu Dixit's musical journey. His ability to seamlessly blend traditional Indian music with contemporary influences has earned him a dedicated following. With VDC, he pushes the envelope further, experimenting with electronic beats and innovative production techniques. “We are electronic folk artistes. Hence we will use a lot of electronic elements in our performance. Two musicians will be on the keys. They’ll use there laptop, iPad and drum machine and various other equipment mostly for the rhythm section,” he says.

With multiple new musical projects with Swarathma and VDC already set for release. Vasu gives us something more to get excited about as he takes the stage today. Vasu reveals to us that his passion for filmmaking is taking a formative shape. He is currently working on a documentary that delves into the lives and culture of folk musicians, concludes.



Entry free. December 9, 8.30 pm onwards. At Kantha sub-festival of Blr Hubba, Freedom Park, Seshadri Road.