Jaipur all set to host the Jaigrah Heritage Festival this December
Steeped in rich history and vibrant heritage is the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan; replete with several forts which have stood its grounds from centuries witnessing the ebb and flow of time and culture. Celebrating the richness of one such fort, the Jaigrah Fort, is the debut Jaigarh Heritage Festival conceptualised by His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh along with Sanjoy K Roy of Teamwork Arts. Scheduled to be held from December 27-29, it promises to be a three-day affair full of enriching anecdotes, cultural potpourri and more.
The beginning
Sanjoy mentions, “The idea for the debut Jaigarh Heritage Festival was born from a shared vision to celebrate India’s rich built heritage, cultural spirit and storied pasts. The festival aims to honour and bring to life the tangible and intangible histories of the forts of India. Set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the historic Jaigarh Fort,which was built in the 18th century by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II to protect the Amber Palace and the city of Jaipur, the fort stands as a remarkable symbol of Rajasthan's architectural brilliance and historical significance. This inaugural edition promises an immersive experience through enchanting performances, thought-provoking conversations, heritage trails, traditional crafts and delightful culinary offerings.”
Commenting on the occasion, His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh states, “The Jaigarh Heritage Festival celebrates Jaigarh’s historical significance as one of Rajasthan’s oldest medieval bastions and my family’s enduring commitment to the arts, culture, and heritage of Jaipur and the Dhoondhar region. This festival will not only highlight the rich traditions of the region but also boost Jaipur’s status as India’s foremost tourist destination. We look forward to sharing the regal splendour and vibrant heritage that make Jaipur a leading cultural beacon.”
The vibrant line-up
The immensely interesting line-up includes an invite-only opening night with performances from artistes like Folk Queen of India, Malini Awasthi, renowned choreographer and classical dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar, percussion ensemble Talfry and more. Morning Ragas will witness a performance by Sandeep Singh who is apioneer in reviving bowed instruments like Taus and Dilruba. Other performances will showcase Rajasthan’s colorful folk including Nagada, Kalbeliya , Sarangi, Gair and more. The Craft Courtyard would be set up to familiarise the visitors with local crafts like appliqué and blue pottery. Heritage trails and walks around the Jaivana Cannon, Jaigarh Cistern, and Night Walks can not be missed along with enriching conversations on art, architecture and more.
Focus on preservation
The initiation of the festival throws major light on awareness and preservation initiatives, With several art and cultural forms facing the threat of dying down, it is the need of the hour to preserve the same for the future.
Sanjoy states, “Folk craft and visual arts needs to be spotlighted and preserved throughout the country through innovative on ground and online platforms, raising awareness about the varied forms and creating value for the product which takes a great degree of skill to create. Organising festivals like the Jaigarh Heritage Festival that showcase folk art forms to diverse audiences; creating platforms for collaboration between traditional and contemporary artists and designers; and promoting these arts via digital campaigns and storytelling on social media.”
He adds further how individuals can aid in this process by, “Encouraging people to purchase handmade crafts with an added value, attend workshops, and learn traditional art forms; supporting artisan communities by commissioning work; and preserving oral histories and traditions through documentation and sharing.”