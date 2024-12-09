Jaipur all set to host the Jaigrah Heritage Festival this December

The beginning

Sanjoy mentions, “The idea for the debut Jaigarh Heritage Festival was born from a shared vision to celebrate India’s rich built heritage, cultural spirit and storied pasts. The festival aims to honour and bring to life the tangible and intangible histories of the forts of India. Set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the historic Jaigarh Fort,which was built in the 18th century by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II to protect the Amber Palace and the city of Jaipur, the fort stands as a remarkable symbol of Rajasthan's architectural brilliance and historical significance. This inaugural edition promises an immersive experience through enchanting performances, thought-provoking conversations, heritage trails, traditional crafts and delightful culinary offerings.”

Commenting on the occasion, His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh states, “The Jaigarh Heritage Festival celebrates Jaigarh’s historical significance as one of Rajasthan’s oldest medieval bastions and my family’s enduring commitment to the arts, culture, and heritage of Jaipur and the Dhoondhar region. This festival will not only highlight the rich traditions of the region but also boost Jaipur’s status as India’s foremost tourist destination. We look forward to sharing the regal splendour and vibrant heritage that make Jaipur a leading cultural beacon.”