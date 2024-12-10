Javed Ali’s voice meets Ayaz Ismail's vision in a cross-cultural musical marvel, 'Kismat'

Kismat brings together a stellar team of creative talents, with soulful vocals by Javed Ali, composition and production by Ayaz Ismail, heartfelt lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, and mastering by Grammy-winning engineer Dave Kutch. This collaboration elevates the track to a world-class musical masterpiece.

Reflecting on the project, Ayaz Ismail shares, “Kismat is a journey into uncharted territory. I envisioned Ali’s voice bringing a fresh, unexpected twist to this style—something we don’t often hear from him. His vocals carry a distinctly Western vibe, perfectly complementing the song’s energetic rhythm. While creating this track, I imagined an actor dancing amidst a vibrant, Bollywood-style scene, and that vision shaped the sound of the song. It’s cinematic, vibrant, and truly global. Collaborating with Javed Ali has been an honor, and this track is sure to resonate deeply with listeners worldwide.”

An unforgettable moment during the production was Ali’s creative input, which led to a spontaneous, magical addition to the song’s outro.

Talking about his excitement for Kismat, Javed Ali shares his perspective, “As we were recording, I felt the song needed a closing touch that resonated deeply. I suggested adding a line, and Ayaz immediately called Kunaal Vermaa. Within moments, we wrote Tujhe Chand Ki Tarah, bringing an ethereal quality to the track. The spontaneity of that moment was electrifying, and it elevated Kismat to a whole new level.”

Kismat is more than just a song—it’s an immersive experience that celebrates the fusion of cultures and the boundless dynamism of creativity. With its vibrant rhythm, evocative lyrics, and Ali’s unparalleled voice, the track masterfully blends Eastern tradition with Western modernity, painting a vivid picture of celebration and emotion. A bold step in uniting the worlds of Bollywood and Western music, Kismat captures a feeling that is vibrant, cinematic and timeless.