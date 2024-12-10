Javed Ali’s voice meets Ayaz Ismail's vision in a cross-cultural musical marvel, 'Kismat'

Acclaimed Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali and visionary music producer Ayaz Ismail join forces for their latest release, Kismat, an exhilarating musical masterpiece that blends upbeat Western influences with the soulful cinematic flair of Bollywood. This unique collaboration transcends borders, presenting a track that promises to redefine musical storytelling.
Ayaz Ismail, an American-Indian music composer and singer based in Dallas, Texas, is known for blending Indian classical music with contemporary genres. Over the years, he has collaborated with celebrated artistes like Javed Ali, Shaan and Mohit Chauhan. His notable works include Bezubaan, Wirdd, and Dil Ki Shikayat, which charted on Spotify India’s Viral Top 50. With a growing global audience, Ayaz continues to create music that resonates worldwide.
Created and recorded at Ayaz’s state-of-the-art studio, iThinkSound, in Dallas, Kismat captures the spontaneous magic of its creation. During Ali’s USA tour in 2022, the duo collaborated overnight to craft this vibrant track, seamlessly merging energy, creativity, and artistic vision.
Kismat brings together a stellar team of creative talents, with soulful vocals by Javed Ali, composition and production by Ayaz Ismail, heartfelt lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, and mastering by Grammy-winning engineer Dave Kutch. This collaboration elevates the track to a world-class musical masterpiece.
Reflecting on the project, Ayaz Ismail shares, “Kismat is a journey into uncharted territory. I envisioned Ali’s voice bringing a fresh, unexpected twist to this style—something we don’t often hear from him. His vocals carry a distinctly Western vibe, perfectly complementing the song’s energetic rhythm. While creating this track, I imagined an actor dancing amidst a vibrant, Bollywood-style scene, and that vision shaped the sound of the song. It’s cinematic, vibrant, and truly global. Collaborating with Javed Ali has been an honor, and this track is sure to resonate deeply with listeners worldwide.”
An unforgettable moment during the production was Ali’s creative input, which led to a spontaneous, magical addition to the song’s outro.
Talking about his excitement for Kismat, Javed Ali shares his perspective, “As we were recording, I felt the song needed a closing touch that resonated deeply. I suggested adding a line, and Ayaz immediately called Kunaal Vermaa. Within moments, we wrote Tujhe Chand Ki Tarah, bringing an ethereal quality to the track. The spontaneity of that moment was electrifying, and it elevated Kismat to a whole new level.”
Kismat is more than just a song—it’s an immersive experience that celebrates the fusion of cultures and the boundless dynamism of creativity. With its vibrant rhythm, evocative lyrics, and Ali’s unparalleled voice, the track masterfully blends Eastern tradition with Western modernity, painting a vivid picture of celebration and emotion. A bold step in uniting the worlds of Bollywood and Western music, Kismat captures a feeling that is vibrant, cinematic and timeless.