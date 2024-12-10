Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in a golden Tarun Tahiliani gown at her wedding cocktail party

Newlywed actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been captivating fans with her stunning bridal looks. The latest to steal the show is her glamorous golden Tarun Tahiliani ensemble from her cocktail ceremony with Naga Chaitanya.
The official Instagram handle of Tarun shared a series of photos showcasing Sobhita’s stunning look. The actress exuded elegance in a golden sculpted gown, featuring a plunging neckline, a halter-neck silhouette, and a flowing, pleated skirt. The intricate detailing and shimmering fabric made the gown a true showstopper.
To complete the look, Sobhita accessorised with statement gold jewellery, including dangling earrings, layered necklaces, and a glitzy clutch. Her makeup was on point, with smoky eyes, nude lips, and a glowing complexion. Her hair was styled in a messy updo, adding a touch of bohemian chic.
Sobhita and Chaitanya tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple’s wedding festivities were a private affair, attended by close family and friends.
The newlyweds have been receiving love and blessings from fans and industry colleagues alike. Their wedding has been one of the most talked-about events of the year, with fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses into their celebrations.