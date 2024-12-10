Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in a golden Tarun Tahiliani gown at her wedding cocktail party

Newlywed actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been captivating fans with her stunning bridal looks. The latest to steal the show is her glamorous golden Tarun Tahiliani ensemble from her cocktail ceremony with Naga Chaitanya.

The official Instagram handle of Tarun shared a series of photos showcasing Sobhita’s stunning look. The actress exuded elegance in a golden sculpted gown, featuring a plunging neckline, a halter-neck silhouette, and a flowing, pleated skirt. The intricate detailing and shimmering fabric made the gown a true showstopper.