British band Blue set to perform in Shillong on New Year Eve

The British boy band Blue, consisting of Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan, is set to return to India to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024. The band, best known for their debut single All Rise (2001) and hit album One Love (2002), will perform on December 31, 2024, in Shillong. The venue for the concert is yet to be disclosed.

The event, titled One Night, One Love ft Blue, is being organised by Indian companies Fukra Entertainment, Souled Out Events, Calls With Balls and Only Exclusive. The band took to Instagram to announce their return to India, sharing the news with fans, "We have some news. We’ll be in Shillong, India this 31st December for a special New Year’s Eve celebration."