British band Blue set to perform in Shillong on New Year Eve

The British boy band Blue, consisting of Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan, is set to return to India to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024. The band, best known for their debut single All Rise (2001) and hit album One Love (2002), will perform on December 31, 2024, in Shillong. The venue for the concert is yet to be disclosed.
The event, titled One Night, One Love ft Blue, is being organised by Indian companies Fukra Entertainment, Souled Out Events, Calls With Balls and Only Exclusive. The band took to Instagram to announce their return to India, sharing the news with fans, "We have some news. We’ll be in Shillong, India this 31st December for a special New Year’s Eve celebration."
Tickets for the concert are now available for purchase, with prices starting at ₹1,499 for general admission. For those seeking an enhanced experience, tickets are available for ₹2,499 for superfans, ₹12,999 for VIP access, and ₹1,18,000 for a VIP table for 10.
Blue previously visited India in the early 2000s and had their hit One Love adapted into Hindi by singer Shaan. The band had been scheduled to perform in India last year, at a festival in New Delhi in September 2023, but the event was cancelled. Although a rescheduled date was anticipated, it was never confirmed. Now, after a long wait, Blue fans in India are finally gearing up for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration with the return of this iconic pop group.