Exclusive: Up, close & personal with Chennai sensation, rapper Paal Dabba, on all things musical

Chennai-based Anish, also known by his stage name Paal Dabba, is a dynamic artiste whose journey from a professional dancer to a trailblazing musician is nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from Pulianthope, Tamil Nadu, and later making his mark in Vyasarpadi, Anish’s artistic roots run deep in both dance and music. Before venturing into the world of rap, he was an integral part of the renowned Bfab dance crew, where his skills earned him accolades and national recognition, including a victory at the Breezer Vivid Shuffle 2019.

His evolution into music saw him embrace the stage name Paal Dabba. His career officially kicked off in 2022 with the release of his debut single 3SHA, while still part of Bfab, instantly capturing attention with its fresh sound. The following year, he made waves with His Name Is John from the much-anticipated movie Dhruva Natchathiram.