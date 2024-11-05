DJ LYAN & Baby Jean celebrate Kerala’s bull surfing in high-energy track ‘Tapori’

In a pioneering blend of traditional Indian culture and modern music, British-Asian producer DJ LYAN and rising rap star Baby Jean from Malappuram have released their latest track, Tapori (meaning street thugs), under the banner of Desi Trill.
This high-energy single, paired with a visually captivating music video, introduces Kerala’s thrilling bull surfing sport to a global audience. Filmed across Kerala’s stunning landscapes, the video highlights the daring athleticism of bull surfing, locally known as Maramadi, bringing this ancient sport to the forefront of the international scene.
DJ LYAN and Baby Jean have crafted a unique audiovisual experience by merging age-old traditions with contemporary music production. Drawing inspiration from local street slang, the track resonates with India’s youth culture while bridging the gap between South Asian and Western musical influences. Baby Jean’s authentic Malayalam rap flows effortlessly over DJ LYAN’s polished production, which incorporates traditional South Indian percussion.
More than just a song, Tapori is a tribute to Kerala’s dynamic lifestyle and its fearless people. The stunning visuals in the music video showcase Kerala’s natural beauty, from its lush greenery to its vibrant urban life.
Tapori is part of DJ LYAN’s EP Thank You, Come Again, which is packed with infectious club hits and anthems that merge traditional sounds with contemporary vocals. Drawing on a range of global influences, including Spanish and Indian elements, DJ LYAN creates a unique international club sound.
Sharing his excitement, DJ LYAN says, “The rising popularity of Malayalam music in India inspired me to collaborate with Baby Jean. His distinct voice and authentic storytelling style matched perfectly with the sound I had in mind for Tapori.”
Baby Jean reflects on the collaboration, saying, “When I first heard LYAN’s production, I knew it was a chance to do something new and showcase our local culture to the world. Being able to represent Malappuram’s street culture and shoot the video in my hometown made the experience feel full circle.”
Shabz Naqvi, Co-Founder of Desi Trill, adds, “Tapori is a special track, bringing together DJ LYAN and Baby Jean, a hip-hop artiste we’re really excited about. At Desi Trill, we wanted to highlight the beauty and uniqueness of South India in a way that hasn’t been done before, and this visual truly delivers that.”