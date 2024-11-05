DJ LYAN & Baby Jean celebrate Kerala’s bull surfing in high-energy track ‘Tapori’

DJ LYAN and Baby Jean have crafted a unique audiovisual experience by merging age-old traditions with contemporary music production. Drawing inspiration from local street slang, the track resonates with India’s youth culture while bridging the gap between South Asian and Western musical influences. Baby Jean’s authentic Malayalam rap flows effortlessly over DJ LYAN’s polished production, which incorporates traditional South Indian percussion.

More than just a song, Tapori is a tribute to Kerala’s dynamic lifestyle and its fearless people. The stunning visuals in the music video showcase Kerala’s natural beauty, from its lush greenery to its vibrant urban life.

Tapori is part of DJ LYAN’s EP Thank You, Come Again, which is packed with infectious club hits and anthems that merge traditional sounds with contemporary vocals. Drawing on a range of global influences, including Spanish and Indian elements, DJ LYAN creates a unique international club sound.