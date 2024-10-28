Shruti Haasan marks one year of ‘Monster Machine’ with heartfelt tribute

In her heartfelt message, Shruti reflected on her journey, stating, “Monster Machine — it’s been a year now! What a task filled with love, darkness, and absolute fun!” She thanked her team for their hard work, saying, “So thankful to the entire team who worked on it from the music to the video, and grateful to everyone who vibes with the energy of it.”

Adding a personal touch, she shared her thoughts on creativity and authenticity: “What makes you weird makes you beautiful and honest, and what darkness teaches you to love the light and the shadows.”

Her words encapsulated the essence of Monster Machine, resonating with fans who admire her fearless musical approach.

Alongside her music projects, Shruti is also set to star with Rajnikanth in the upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.