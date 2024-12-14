Hanumankind joins Karan Aujla at splendid Bengaluru show of ‘It Was All A Dream’ Tour

Karan Aujla’s much-anticipated It Was All A Dream India tour reached a fever pitch on Friday (December 13), with a thrilling, sold-out performance at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru. Over 20,000 fans filled the venue, creating an electrifying atmosphere that left an indelible mark on the city’s music scene.

Presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the concert was a showcase of Karan’s commanding stage presence and powerful vocals. The set-list, which included crowd favourites like Softly, Players, Tauba Tauba, Admirin You, and Winning Speech, kept the audience on their feet, singing and dancing into the night. Adding an extra layer of excitement, viral rapper Hanumankind joined Karan for a special mash-up of Big Dawgs, further energising the already-charged crowd.