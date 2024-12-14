Hanumankind joins Karan Aujla at splendid Bengaluru show of ‘It Was All A Dream’ Tour

Karan Aujla’s much-anticipated It Was All A Dream India tour reached a fever pitch on Friday (December 13), with a thrilling, sold-out performance at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru. Over 20,000 fans filled the venue, creating an electrifying atmosphere that left an indelible mark on the city’s music scene.
Presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the concert was a showcase of Karan’s commanding stage presence and powerful vocals. The set-list, which included crowd favourites like Softly, Players, Tauba Tauba, Admirin You, and Winning Speech, kept the audience on their feet, singing and dancing into the night. Adding an extra layer of excitement, viral rapper Hanumankind joined Karan for a special mash-up of Big Dawgs, further energising the already-charged crowd.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support in Bengaluru, and a huge thanks to Hanumankind for joining me on stage,” Karan said. “The connection with my fans is what makes this tour so special.”
The Bengaluru concert was another milestone in Karan’s meteoric rise, cementing his status as one of the leading figures in the Punjabi music scene. The It Was All A Dream* tour, an 8-city celebration of his journey from small-town artiste to international superstar, highlights the dreams he’s turned into reality. The title, inspired by Karan’s rise to fame, reflects his ambition to bring modern Punjabi music to a global stage. The tour has already broken records in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand, further solidifying his growing international appeal.