‘Tauba Tauba’ fame Karan Aujla announces India leg for ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour

Karan Aujla has quickly risen to fame in popular culture with his recent collaboration with Vicky Kaushal, and now he’s set to embark on a major multi-city headlining tour across India!
Following his historic win at the JUNO Fan Choice Award, the celebrated Punjabi music star is gearing up to bring his eagerly awaited It Was All A Dream World Tour to India later this year.
Karan is set to embark on a landmark journey marking his first-ever arena tour in India. This tour represents a pivotal moment for the Canada-based Punjabi artiste as he seeks to transform the modern Punjabi music scene and place it on the global stage.
Organised by Team Innovation and backed by Live Nation, the highly anticipated tour will commence in early December 2024. Over the course of the tour, Karan will make stops in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai, delivering unforgettable performances in each city. Joining him for this exciting tour will be Ikky, his long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer.
Following the success of his Billboard-chart-topping albums Making Memories and Street Dreams, Karan’s Indian audience can expect an electrifying show packed with crowd-pleasing hits like Admiring You, Tauba Tauba, and Softly. This tour will showcase his signature fusion of traditional Punjabi folk and contemporary musical elements, offering fans a vibrant and dynamic live experience.
Lauded as the international face of modern Punjabi music, Karan reflects on the significance of the tour, saying, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to bring the It Was All A Dream tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"
Growing up in the village of Ghurala in Northern Punjab, India, Karan Aujla turned to Punjabi folk music after the untimely death of his parents. Relocating to Vancouver, B.C. in 2014, the 27-year-old artist transformed his personal tragedy into a successful career, initially working as a songwriter for prominent Punjabi artists like Jassi Gill.
His debut studio album, BacTHAfuKUP (B.T.F.U.), launched in 2021, saw tremendous success, accumulating over a hundred million streams and reaching #6 on Spotify’s Global Chart. This success helped cement Aujla’s position as a key figure in promoting Punjabi culture on the global stage, with a #38 spot on the Global Digital Artist Ranking.
Aujla’s second album, ‘Making Memories’, released in 2023 and executive produced by Ikky, made waves by debuting at #5 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart—an unprecedented achievement for a Punjabi album in Canada. The 9-track release featured a blend of contemporary Punjabi pop with a fresh, summery vibe.
Celebrated as one of India's most rapidly ascending Punjabi artists, Aujla’s digital footprint is substantial, with almost 3 billion YouTube views, over a billion audio streams worldwide, and 17 million monthly Spotify listeners, alongside a growing 8 million social media followers.
From high-profile collaborations with Nas, Pusha T, YG, and Preston Pablo to his partnership with Stake, Aujla is quickly becoming a global phenomenon with even greater ambitions on the horizon!
It Was All A Dream India Tour 2024 Dates:
· December 7 - Chandigarh
· December 13 - Bengaluru
· December 15 - New Delhi
· December 21- Mumbai
Tickets: INR 1,999 to INR 50,000.
Available online from July 23.