‘Tauba Tauba’ fame Karan Aujla announces India leg for ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour

Karan Aujla has quickly risen to fame in popular culture with his recent collaboration with Vicky Kaushal, and now he’s set to embark on a major multi-city headlining tour across India!

Following his historic win at the JUNO Fan Choice Award, the celebrated Punjabi music star is gearing up to bring his eagerly awaited It Was All A Dream World Tour to India later this year.

Karan is set to embark on a landmark journey marking his first-ever arena tour in India. This tour represents a pivotal moment for the Canada-based Punjabi artiste as he seeks to transform the modern Punjabi music scene and place it on the global stage.

Organised by Team Innovation and backed by Live Nation, the highly anticipated tour will commence in early December 2024. Over the course of the tour, Karan will make stops in Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai, delivering unforgettable performances in each city. Joining him for this exciting tour will be Ikky, his long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer.

Following the success of his Billboard-chart-topping albums Making Memories and Street Dreams, Karan’s Indian audience can expect an electrifying show packed with crowd-pleasing hits like Admiring You, Tauba Tauba, and Softly. This tour will showcase his signature fusion of traditional Punjabi folk and contemporary musical elements, offering fans a vibrant and dynamic live experience.