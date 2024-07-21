King gets real about love with his new song, ‘Pyaar Humara’

Singer-rapper King's highly-anticipated album Monopoly Moves gets its final single with the release of Pyaar Humara. This isn't your typical love ballad as it dives deep, exploring love as a raw and honest emotion, complete with the highs and the inevitable lows. Interestingly, this is the only love song in the entire album Monopoly Moves, which is a homage to rap music. With its release, Pyaar Humara is poised to break records, much like King's previous hit Maan Meri Jaan, as it checks all the right boxes.

Pyaar Humara, which translates to "our love", is a surprising blend of afrobeat and R&B. The catchy, laid-back groove, courtesy of a collaboration between King and producer Bharg, creates a summery atmosphere that belies the song's deeper message. King's vocals take centre-stage, pouring out his heart about the unforgiving nature of love and the challenges of maintaining fidelity.

Opening up about the song, King said, “Bharg and I wanted to create something that felt authentic and raw, a song that people could connect with on a deeper level. Pyaar Humara is about embracing the full spectrum of love – the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

Despite the inviting soundscape, King doesn't shy away from expressing disappointment and the complexities of navigating romantic relationships. Pyaar Humara promises to be a thought-provoking listen that challenges traditional love song narratives.

Recently, King also announced his Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour. Spanning across eight cities nationwide, featuring collaborations with top-tier artists like Raftaar, Seedhe Maut, MC Stan, Raga, Karma, and more.

Sung, written, and composed by King and produced by Bharg, Pyaar Humara is now streaming on all music platforms and is available on King’s YouTube page.