Shaan, Raghu Dixit and others to perform at India House at the 2024 Paris Olympics

As the Paris Olympics draw near, the City of Lights is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of Indian culture. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is curating the India House, a unique event showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian music, arts, and traditions.

This first-ever India House will be held at Parc de la Villette between July 27 and August 11, coinciding with the Olympics. Tickets are a steal at just €5 per person, offering an immersive experience into Indian culture.

The event starts with a musical extravaganza featuring renowned Indian and Indian artistes. Shaan, the Bollywood hitmaker, is set to ignite the stage with his uplifting performances, including beloved tracks like Tanha Dil and Deewangi Deewangi.

Joining the lineup is Raghu Dixit Project, fresh off the release of their latest album Shakkar. This will be a special stop on their album launch tour. Penn Masala, the popular Indian-American a cappella group, will also bring their electrifying blend of vocals, following the recent release of their new song Throw It Away in June.

London-based sitarist and composer Tommy Khosla adds a unique twist with his fusion of Latin jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music. He will be joined by the multi-talented collective Jawari, featuring Latin Grammy award-winner Gregorio Merchán, guitarist Taylor Frost, saxophonist Billie Sophoclides, and Nashville's first Youth Poet Laureate Lagnajita Mukhopadhyay.

Beyond the music, India House promises a multi-sensory experience. Visitors can explore craft installations, participate in yoga sessions, and be captivated by dance performances. The website teases an “immersion in culture, arts, technology, sports or gastronomy,” ensuring something for everyone.

This initiative also marks a historic milestone: 100 years since India’s first Olympic participation under the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in 1920. The India House serves as a vibrant bridge between the worlds of sports and culture, promising an unforgettable experience for all.