Musical sensation Dhee talks about new release ‘Can't You Stay a Little Longer’, multilingual singing, a new album and more

Singer-songwriter, composer, and music producer Dhee is undeniably one of the biggest breakout stars in recent years, recognised not just across India but worldwide. Her vocal range and creative versatility have shone across music industries, producing hit songs in various languages. Notable tracks like Chamkeela Angeelesi (from Dasara), Maamadura (from Jigarthanda DoubleX), and Rowdy Baby (from Maari 2) have captivated audiences, and showcased her ability to make them break into their best dancing self.
Dhee’s vocals are also featured in independent projects where she has collaborated with artistes like Arivu and Vijaynarain. Her collaboration with Arivu on Enjoy Enjaami is still a huge hit among Tamil indie music fans. Another indie release, Yedho Maayam, in collaboration with Vijaynarain, resonated with many listeners online. Recently, Dhee has maintained her momentum with a few more releases.
In her latest independent release, Can’t You Stay a Little Longer, Dhee delves into themes of human relationships and what ‘home’ means to her. Additionally, Ta Takkara, known as the Complex Song for Kalki 2898 AD fans, also features her vocals. We caught up with the singer, who has roots in Yalpanam, to discuss these projects, her vision for Tamil independent music, and more.
Can’t You Stay a Little Longer explores long-distance relationships, but it also draws from Dhee’s personal experiences. “The song’s journey began because I was feeling quite homesick. My family, friends and I were constantly travelling, so either I had to leave, or they did. It felt like I was always saying, ‘Can’t you stay a little longer?’ The seed for the song was planted there,” Dhee explains. She further elaborates on how the song gained structure: “My uncle and aunt were in a long-distance relationship at the time. So I would talk to them and take notes on what they missed about each other. It’s fascinating how the lives of others can inspire your own.”
The song differs from most of Dhee’s previous releases, featuring a slower tempo with lo-fi beats and a pleasant rhythm introduced through the lyrics. “The beat and chords were the first things I worked on while producing the music. Once that was laid, everything else just flowed naturally,” she shares.
The music video for the song, directed by Peter Marsden, uses a beautiful colour palette and embeds the song’s subtext in its narrative. A notable detail from the video is a tribute to Thalaivar Rajinikanth, featuring a few seconds from the climax of the film, Padayappa. Dhee explains, “I was thinking about a Tamil movie that makes me feel nostalgic, and Padayappa came to mind. It’s such a fun movie, and I can watch it anytime. Whenever I hang out with my non-Tamil friends, that’s the movie I show them. He was very nice and kind and permitted us to use it.”
Dhee’s upcoming album, Jackfruit, will further explore the concept of home. “It’s home, in a philosophical sense, within yourself, but also in the communities you build,” she reveals. Sonically, Dhee describes the album as refreshing, with each track offering something different. “The album is like a mixed bag of jelly beans, with different flavours,” she says.
Discussing her work on Kalki, Dhee reveals that she recorded many tunes and tracks for the film, though only a few made it to the final cut. She hints that there might be more of her vocals featured in the sequel.
Having worked in various South Indian film industries, Dhee shares her experience of switching languages for projects. “Tamil is easy for me to sing because I speak the language. Singing in other languages is fun because I learn different sounds. I think even the way our voice sounds in different languages is fascinating because those are the sounds that you probably have never used,” she notes. Dhee particularly enjoys singing in Telugu, describing it as a beautiful and fun experience, despite the occasional difficulty with the slang.
Furthermore, Dhee is optimistic about Chennai’s indie scene. “Where it’s headed now, it looks very beautiful, and it’s only going to get better,” she says. Appreciating rising talents like Paal Dabba, she believes indie music’s personal touch sets it apart from mainstream projects and appreciates the growing audience for it.
5 song/artistes suggestions to have in our playlist:
Little Simz (artiste), Aasa Kooda (song), Nina Simone (artiste), and Ella Fitzgerald (artiste)
A language you’d like to sing in next:
Hindi. I haven’t sung anything in Hindi yet.
An artiste that you’d love to collaborate with:
Kendrick Lamar
How you would describe your aesthetic:
South Asian, desi core and fun
A place you’d go back to unwind?
Home — my bed. And wherever my dogs are.
Favourite films of all time:
Coco, Inside Out, The Shawshank Redemption, and Kadaisi Vivasayi.
What else is in the pipeline this year?
I’ll be performing more and doing tours this year.