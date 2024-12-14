Summer vibes on winter’s day in Bengaluru

The band, consisting of Behram, Hemanth Diwakaran (guitar), Abhilash EK (drums) and Steve Rajan (keyboard), is known for their fun, upbeat melodies that blend pop, rock, funk and blues and will be performing a mix of their well-known original songs alongside some nostalgic covers.

“We want to showcase our original music too, and will be playing Can’t Let You Go which was number one on the Apple Music charts in India for a long time; Moving On; She’s Out of Control which is a nice rock and roll song; and Come a Little Closer from our next album. We’re also going to throw in a few covers by artistes from the ’80s and ’90s, just to bring that nostalgia factor which is always associated with Bryan Adams.”

Talking about performing at home and Bengalureans’ response to the news, Behram says, “Messages have been pouring in saying that they’re so excited to watch us along with Bryan Adams and wishing us the best. They want us to grow, and see us on bigger stages and in bigger arenas. Having home support and a home base like Bengaluru feels very special.”

Written by: Mahima Nagaraju