Raveena Tandon and Mira Rajput Kapoor relive iconic hits at Bryan Adams Mumbai concert

Actress Raveena Tandon and influencer Mira Rajput Kapoor attended Bryan Adams’ electrifying concert in Mumbai on Friday and shared their excitement on social media.

Raveena posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, reminiscing about her college days and how this concert helped her relive those cherished memories.

In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, “A night with #bryanadams. And how I love my Mumbaikars! Went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst of it all, only to hear a welcoming Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare! Hahaha. Love you, my Mumbai folks. During my college years, I missed concerts I always wanted to attend because I was working crazy hours on shoots. Now, I’m making up for lost time!”