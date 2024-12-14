Celebs

Raveena Tandon and Mira Rajput Kapoor relive iconic hits at Bryan Adams Mumbai concert

Both Raveena and Mira shared their excitement and moments from the event on social media
Mira Rajput (L); Raveena Tandon with a friend (R)
Actress Raveena Tandon and influencer Mira Rajput Kapoor attended Bryan Adams’ electrifying concert in Mumbai on Friday and shared their excitement on social media.

Raveena posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, reminiscing about her college days and how this concert helped her relive those cherished memories.

In her heartfelt caption, she wrote, “A night with #bryanadams. And how I love my Mumbaikars! Went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst of it all, only to hear a welcoming Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare! Hahaha. Love you, my Mumbai folks. During my college years, I missed concerts I always wanted to attend because I was working crazy hours on shoots. Now, I’m making up for lost time!”

Mira also shared glimpses from the concert, wearing a Bryan Adams T-shirt she bought during his Singapore tour in March 2023. She captioned her post, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me! Wearing my T-shirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023.”

The Canadian rock star is currently touring India as part of his So Happy It Hurts world tour. After mesmerising audiences in Kolkata, Shillong, and Mumbai, the legendary singer is gearing up to perform in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa.

Bryan Adams talks ‘Straight From the Heart’ in a chat with us ahead of his India tour
