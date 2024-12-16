Beyond the beats: Five lesser-known facts about Ustad Zakir Hussain

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla virtuoso, has left an indelible mark on the world of music. While his genius as a percussionist is widely acknowledged, his life and legacy extend far beyond the rhythmic beats of his tabla. Here are five lesser-known facts that shed light on the multifaceted persona of this musical icon.

Prodigy from the beginning

Born into a musical family, Zakir’s journey began at an age when most children are still learning to speak. He demonstrated an innate understanding of rhythm even before he could talk. His father, the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha, recognised his extraordinary talent and began his formal training at the age of three. By seven, Zakir had already performed his first concert.

The historic White House performance

In 2010, Zakir made history as the first Indian musician to be invited to perform at the White House. He was part of the prestigious All-Star Global Concert, which was hosted by then-President Barack Obama, further solidifying his global influence.

Pioneering musical fusions

Zakir was not just a tabla master but also a trailblazer in musical fusion. He co-founded the band Shakti in the 1970s with guitarist John McLaughlin, blending Indian classical music with jazz and creating a genre-defining sound that inspired generations of musicians.

Also an actor and composer

Apart from his musical genius, Zakir also ventured into acting. He made his film debut in Heat and Dust (1983) and went on to star in Saaz (1998), where his performance was widely praised. He also composed music for various films, showcasing his versatility.

Global recognition

Zakir's contribution to world music was recognised with multiple honours, including five Grammy Awards. His collaborations with artists across genres cemented his status as a global ambassador for Indian classical music.

Zakir Hussain’s legacy is a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries, blending tradition with innovation to create a timeless influence.