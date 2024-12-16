Karan Aujla ignites Delhi NCR with star-studded performances by Varun Dhawan, Badshah & KR$NA

Karan’s high-octane, two-hour set—featuring chart-topping hits like Tauba Tauba, Softly, and Making Memories—set the crowd ablaze. Yet, the evening’s most electrifying moment came with the surprise appearance of Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan, whose presence added a dazzling layer of star power to an already packed house.

The energy surged further when hip hop icons Badshah and KRSNA joined Karan on stage for a dynamic performance of their smash collaborations Players and YKWIM. The crowd went wild, singing, dancing, and chanting along to every beat, their enthusiasm an undeniable reflection of the deep connection between Karan and his Indian fanbase. The night was a vivid preview of what promises to be an even more explosive journey for the tour.

Expressing his gratitude, Karan Aujla said, “Thank you Gurugram! Tonight was pure fire energy! You guys know how to throw a party! Shoutout to Varun, Badshah bhai, and KR$NA for making it a special tonight.”