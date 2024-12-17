City pop essentials: The albums that defined Japan’s iconic music genre

City Pop, the vibrant genre born in 1970s and 80s Japan, perfectly captured the optimism, luxury, and urban sophistication of a nation experiencing an economic boom. A seamless blend of pop, funk, disco, and soft rock, City Pop evoked sun-soaked drives, neon-lit skylines, and the dreamy escapism of modern life. Decades later, the genre has resurfaced globally, with its infectious melodies and nostalgic charm captivating new audiences. Here are some of the most iconic albums that defined City Pop.