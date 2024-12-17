Sonu Sood and Yo Yo Honey Singh unite to celebrate Punjabi pride in ‘Hitman’

Reflecting on his collaboration with Honey, Sonu said, “This journey began when two Punjabis met in Chandigarh years ago. Honey’s music captured the streets’ vibe back then, and it still does today. Collaborating on Hitman feels like destiny. The song brings an intense, addictive melody and embodies Punjabi pride, giving Fateh the edge it needed.”

Honey also spoke fondly about their journey, saying, “I’ve known Sonu sir for over 16 years and always believed he was destined to create, not just act in films. When I saw parts of Fateh, I could feel his passion as a filmmaker. Creating Hitman for this film was like putting music to his vision. Back in the days of Chandigarh and Mohali, Sonu believed in my music’s potential, and today, we’re giving fans something epic to celebrate our Punjabi heritage.”

Choreographer Bosco, who directed the song, added, “Collaborating with Honey Singh for the first time was amazing—his energy is contagious. And with Sonu, who is so collaborative and cool, it was a rewarding experience. The synergy between the two and the team made the entire process a joyful one.”

Fateh, which marks Sonu Sood’s directorial debut, is a gripping narrative of bravery and the battle against cybercrime. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2025.