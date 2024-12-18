Music producer GMINXR to headline Zomaland in Mumbai

Get ready to witness an unforgettable spectacle this February 15 and 16 at Zomaland, as GMINXR, the visionary music producer behind Run-Up Records and the chart-topping anthems Brown Munde and Insane, is all set to make his debut live performance in Mumbai.

While many might not immediately recognize his name, GMINXR [pronounced G Minor] is the driving force behind Brown Munde and Insane — two tracks that have defined the Punjabi hip-hop wave and reached global acclaim. As the co-founder of Run-Up Records, GMINXR has been instrumental in reshaping the Punjabi music scene, working alongside heavyweights like AP Dhillon, Tegi Pannu, and Sukha to create music that resonates worldwide.

For the first time ever, Mumbai audiences will see the man behind these colossal hits step into the spotlight as a performer. At Zomaland 2025, GMINXR will bring his signature beats and electric energy to life, cementing his position as not just a producer but a trailblazing artiste in his own right.

GMINXR recently set fans buzzing with a cryptic social media post hinting at a new music creation. Sharing snippets of what could be his next release, he teased, “It’s all coming to Light. Can’t rush greatness. New season loaded.” Fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s next from the mastermind behind Punjabi hip-hop’s biggest hits.

His upcoming music marks a turning point as he embraces dual roles — both producer and performing artist — promising to deliver fresh, boundary-pushing soundscapes.