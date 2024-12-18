Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko proves the tide is changing in the Latin trap, Grammy nom backs it up

Who are the top reggaeton artists in the world or throughout history? Names like Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Wisin & Yandel, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, and J Balvin likely come to mind. For years, urbano music has been synonymous with its male superstars. However, the narrative is shifting, especially in recent times.

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito stands as undeniable proof of this change. Released in 2023, it became Spotify's fourth most-streamed album globally in 2024. Meanwhile, emerging talents from Puerto Rico—like Villano Antillano, RaiNao, and Añasco’s Young Miko—are redefining a genre once associated with machismo, giving it a modern makeover.

Young Miko, in particular, has made waves since releasing her 2022 EP Trap Kitty, which paved the way for her debut full-length album, Att. Her bold Latin trap style, which empowers the LGBTQ+ community, combined with viral hits like RiRi and offline (featuring Feid), has solidified her place in the industry.

Last month, Att earned Young Miko her first Grammy nomination for Best Música Urbana Album, breaking into a category traditionally dominated by men. She’s the only woman nominated this year, with the Grammy Awards set for February 2, 2025.

Reacting to the news, Young Miko told a media organisation, “It was definitely unexpected. It’s always been a dream—not just for me but for my entire team. The moment we got the news, it was so exciting. We were all together, and we just want to enjoy this moment. Even being considered is amazing.”

Earlier this year, Karol G made history as the first woman to win a Grammy in the Best Música Urbana Album category.

“As a woman, I have to say, in my experience, it was tough... to be a girl in this industry, especially in urban music,” Karol G said backstage at the 2024 Grammys. “I know I represent many girls, not just in music but women around the world fighting to represent themselves.”

Young Miko acknowledges the industry’s ongoing transformation. “It’s definitely changing,” she says. “Everything happens for a reason, and evolution is a part of absolutely everything. I’ll just leave it at that.”