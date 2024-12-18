Singer Sharvi Yadav on the Making of 'Morni': Exploring the creative process behind her and Badshah's viral hit
Reimagining a song seldom ends up being this catchy. Morni, Badshah's latest exciting track also features vocals from the ecstatic Sharvi Yadav. From the speakers of the club to your earbuds, Morni has got everyone grooving. The music video, also starring the talented Preity Mukundan, has the groovy and viral hook step that has got everyone to dive into the trend of remaking it on social media. A fresh new take on the 1991 song Morni Baga Ma Bole sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the film Lamhe (starring Sreedevi and Anil Kappor), Morni dives further into the traditional roots of the song, with elements of the same reflected in the music video as well. Sharvi, having sung the lines earlier brought to life by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, has introduced a certain freshness to the iconic lines while also holding on to the charm of the original.
Riding on this success, Sharvi joins a chat with us to open up about the song's making, collaborating with Badshah after Ek Tha Raja and much more!
Can you describe the creative process behind Morni? How did the song evolve from its initial concept to the final product?
It was a total coincidence. We were sitting for a soundcheck in Sri Lanka and we were talking about old movies and and the movie Lamhe and Sridevi and then I started singing the old Morni (Morni Baga Ma Bole) folk song. Then Badshah heard it and got an idea to do something crazy and very '2024' around it. So that's how it came into existence.
How do you think this version of the resonates with the older version of the sung by Lata Mangeshkar and starring Sridevi?
It resonates in two ways. One is that of course, you've taken the entire folk chunk – the main hook chunk, 'Mourni Bagama Bole Aadhe Raat Maa', that part. We have also maintained the folk nature and culture of Rajasthan, in the in the video especially. We've also taken elements from Banjaran (1991) and shot it in the desert. We've also taken those jeeps – the Thars! There are also a lot of characters and elements, which is used in which resonates with the Rajasthani culture.
The song's reception has been vividly overwhelming with even the hook steps performed by Preity Mukhundhan being recreated. What is your reaction to this reception?
I think the song has three very like major facets around it, which has given the song an overwhelming reaction. One is the production of the song, which is slap house, you know, very 2024 electronic hip-hop sound to it. The second has to be the main hook of the song and the lyrics of the rap. I mean the rap which is written and performed by Badshah. The third has to be the hook step, which is choreographed by Rajitdev and performed brilliantly by Preet — the way she's maintained her grace while doing this crazy hook step!
How did you approach the fusion of indie-pop, hip-hop and electronic elements in Morni?
I think it has to be the three of us all together — Hiten's production, B's (Badshah's) rap and my vocal texture has given it a very electronic and new age sound to the old folk song.
How would you say has your musical journey evolved since winning The Stage? What have you learnt about the industry and about being a performer in general?
I think my life has completely evolved after The Stage. I was originally a western music singer and I used to see things very differently – from a very western western approach. But since then, I have evolved as a musician. I have gotten into hip-hop, folk, Hollywood, and a tad bit of Indian music. This evolution has really expanded my vocabulary for music.
As for about being a performer in general, I have been very fortunate to be exposed to such a wide number of listeners and audiences. A special thanks to Badshah, because I also perform with him. Now I'm able to 'go very pop' in my performances. I am able to be very performative and extra.
How do you balance your diverse musical interests from bollywood to hip-hop?
I don't balance it! (laughs) I just enjoy it. And because I am enjoying it my music ends up being a crazy mixture, which people end up liking! So I'm very happy and grateful for that.
A dream collaboration?
I think my dream collaboration project has has to be: Karan Aujla X Sharvi X Tyla. I think that will be a crazy fusion of Punjabi and Afro.
How would you describe your aesthetic?
My aesthetic has to be crazy, dance-y, very performative and very vocals orientated!
Your upcoming projects?
My own single and EP will be out coming year. I am also doing playback in two movies. I'm very excited because 2025 will be even a crazier year!