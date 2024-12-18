Singer Sharvi Yadav on the Making of 'Morni': Exploring the creative process behind her and Badshah's viral hit

Reimagining a song seldom ends up being this catchy. Morni, Badshah's latest exciting track also features vocals from the ecstatic Sharvi Yadav. From the speakers of the club to your earbuds, Morni has got everyone grooving. The music video, also starring the talented Preity Mukundan, has the groovy and viral hook step that has got everyone to dive into the trend of remaking it on social media. A fresh new take on the 1991 song Morni Baga Ma Bole sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the film Lamhe (starring Sreedevi and Anil Kappor), Morni dives further into the traditional roots of the song, with elements of the same reflected in the music video as well. Sharvi, having sung the lines earlier brought to life by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, has introduced a certain freshness to the iconic lines while also holding on to the charm of the original.

Riding on this success, Sharvi joins a chat with us to open up about the song's making, collaborating with Badshah after Ek Tha Raja and much more!