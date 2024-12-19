Ed Sheeran adds a second Bengaluru date for his highly anticipated + - = ÷ x Tour

Global music icon and four-time Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran has delighted Indian fans by adding an extra performance in Bengaluru to his + - = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour. The singer-songwriter will now perform on February 8 and 9, 2025, at NICE Grounds, making Bengaluru the only Indian city to host back-to-back shows on this new tour.

Ed's Mathematics Tour, which spans six Indian cities, marks his most extensive visit to the country to date. The tour kicks off in Pune on January 30, 2025, and continues through Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi NCR. The Mathematics Tour has been hailed as one of the most ambitious tours of his career, bringing Sheeran closer to his fans with an intimate yet powerful live experience.

Renowned for his stripped-back performances, his tour features the artiste in his purest form — just him, his guitar and his loop station. The setlist promises a journey through his decade-spanning career, including global chart-toppers like Castle on the Hill, Shape of You, Galway Girl, Photograph and Bad Habits. Tracks from his latest chart-topping album will also be featured, giving audiences an unforgettable blend of heartfelt storytelling and acoustic brilliance.

Tickets for the newly announced second show will go live on December 20th at 11 pm, exclusively on BookMyShow and edsheeran.com.