Delhi Indie Project opens for Bryan Adams, gears up for the 10th-anniversary tour and new album

The year has, indeed, ended on a high note for Delhi Indie Project, as the experimental indie rock band had the remarkable opportunity to open for the legendary singer Bryan Adams during his Bryan Adams India tour ’24 in Gurugram. Talking about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the lead vocalist of the band, Ashish Chauhan, tells us, “It was an amazing moment, especially since I grew up listening to Bryan Adams. We had the chance to interact with his band members. Unfortunately, we couldn’t meet the man himself due to the high layer of security around him.”

Ashish says that Bryan Adams’s music has influenced him since childhood. “The first song I ever learned to play on the guitar was Summer of ’69. To hear that piece live in front of us was a truly nostalgic moment. The crowd was fantastic, too. People in Delhi are so passionate about music, and they really enjoyed our original songs. It felt like the perfect moment to showcase our new material, especially with the great response to our latest track.”

Following the success of their recent release, Main Teri Yaad, the band is gearing up for their next album, set to be recorded in January. “We’ll begin recording in January, and the album will feature seven or eight songs. We’ve received great feedback on our existing tracks, and next year, the band will celebrate its 10th anniversary. To mark the special occasion, we’re planning to embark on a 10-city tour, visiting cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, as well as the Northeast. Our goal is to take our music to new places and connect with more fans,” Ashish reveals.

And talking about how the band has evolved over the decade, he says, “The band has really grown over time, with new members bringing in fresh influences. And now, we are about to perform in Kasauli for the Himachal Pradesh government this New Year’s Eve. We’ll be there for a few days to record some of the new album material. While many artistes record music from home these days, we’re taking inspiration from bands we admire, like Queen. We’re excited about future albums, tours, and international festivals we have in mind for the upcoming year.”

Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112