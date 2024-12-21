Murshidabadi Project on pursuing Sufi music

Founded in 2014, the Murshidabadi Project, by Soumya Murshidabadi, has earned renown as an authentic Sufi ensemble and a collaborator in various art forms, genres, and soundscapes, both within India and internationally. Committed to the teachings of the mystics, the outfit strives to bring the “sound of the soil” back to its roots, establishing itself as a truly unique and niche entity in the musical landscape. As they are all set to perform at AMI Arts Festival, we speak with Soumya about the art form and why he feels inclined towards Sufism.