AP Dhillon and Divine light up Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert with explosive performances

The stage came alive with electrifying energy as AP Dhillon and Divine joined Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla during his It Was All a Dream tour stop in Mumbai on December 22.
Building on earlier appearances by Vicky Kaushal, Quick Style, and Parineeti Chopra, rapper Divine's surprise collaboration added an unexpected thrill to the night. Performing to a crowd of over 20,000 at MMRDA, Karan and Divine delivered dynamic renditions of iconic tracks like Baazigar and 100 Million.
The surprises didn’t end there. AP Dhillon, fresh off his three-city India tour and amid his ongoing controversy with Diljit Dosanjh, made a cameo appearance. Joining Karan on stage, the duo set the venue ablaze with a high-energy performance of Brown Munde, with the crowd enthusiastically singing along.
Talking about the concert, Karan was quoted as saying, “Mumbai delivered once again! Great vibes, a great crowd, and a big shoutout to my brothers Divine and AP Dhillon for bringing the house down. This is the power of dreams and music!”
The It Was All a Dream tour celebrates Karan's journey from a small-town artiste to an international icon. The title of the tour symbolises his rise to fame and the realization of his dreams.
Meanwhile, AP Dhillon recently stirred headlines by accusing Diljit Dosanjh of blocking him on social media. Although Diljit denied the claim, Dhillon shared evidence to back his statement.