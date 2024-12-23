AP Dhillon and Divine light up Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert with explosive performances

Talking about the concert, Karan was quoted as saying, “Mumbai delivered once again! Great vibes, a great crowd, and a big shoutout to my brothers Divine and AP Dhillon for bringing the house down. This is the power of dreams and music!”

The It Was All a Dream tour celebrates Karan's journey from a small-town artiste to an international icon. The title of the tour symbolises his rise to fame and the realization of his dreams.

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon recently stirred headlines by accusing Diljit Dosanjh of blocking him on social media. Although Diljit denied the claim, Dhillon shared evidence to back his statement.