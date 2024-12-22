AP Dhillon shares video proof of being blocked on Instagram by Diljit Dosanjh

AP Dhillon has shared a video of being blocked by Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. The singer recently accused the Lover singer of blocking him, a claim that Diljit denied.
In response, Dhillon posted a screen recording on his Instagram, showing his attempt to access Diljit’s profile, which appeared blocked at the time. However, the account later became accessible, suggesting that Diljit may have unblocked him.
Sharing the clip, Dhillon wrote, “I wasn’t planning on saying sh*t knowing everyone will hate on me anyway, but at least we know what’s real and what’s not (sic).”
The spat began during Diljit’s concert in Indore, where he gave a shoutout to Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, who were also touring in India. However, at his Chandigarh concert, Dhillon remarked, “First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I’ve been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?”
Diljit responded by posting a screenshot of Dhillon’s Instagram profile, denying the blocking claims. He captioned it, “I never blocked you... I might have issues with the government, but not with artists.” Dhillon countered with his screen recording, while Diljit has yet to make further comments.
During his Indore concert, Diljit extended best wishes to both Aujla and Dhillon, saying, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon ne, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tours; best of luck to them).” He also emphasised the rise of independent music, noting, “Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working.”
Diljit is currently on the India leg of his Dil-Luminati India Tour, which began in New Delhi on October 26 and will wrap up in Guwahati on December 29.