AP Dhillon shares video proof of being blocked on Instagram by Diljit Dosanjh

AP Dhillon has shared a video of being blocked by Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. The singer recently accused the Lover singer of blocking him, a claim that Diljit denied.

In response, Dhillon posted a screen recording on his Instagram, showing his attempt to access Diljit’s profile, which appeared blocked at the time. However, the account later became accessible, suggesting that Diljit may have unblocked him.

Sharing the clip, Dhillon wrote, “I wasn’t planning on saying sh*t knowing everyone will hate on me anyway, but at least we know what’s real and what’s not (sic).”