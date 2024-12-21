Diljit Dosanjh tops UK’s Asian celebrity list, surpasses Shah Rukh Khan

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has soared to new heights, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan to claim the top spot on the UK’s Top Asian Celebrity list.
The Punjabi superstar, known for his magnetic personality and chart-topping hits, took to Instagram to celebrate his milestone with his music. Sharing an article about his achievement on his stories, Diljit paired it with his popular track Born To Shine. He followed it up with another story featuring his latest hit, Don, adding a celebratory vibe to the occasion.
Diljit claimed the coveted position on the UK’s Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list, leaving behind big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun. Published by a UK-based weekly, the 2024 list highlighted Diljit's remarkable year, marked by his hit music, successful films, international collaborations, and his Dil-Luminati Tour. The actor also earned critical acclaim for his role in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.
Other stars on the list include Charli XCX in second place, Allu Arjun in third, Dev Patel in fourth, and Priyanka Chopra in fifth. Indian actors Vijay, Arijit Singh, Prabhas, Rajkummar Rao, and Alia Bhatt also secured spots on the prestigious list.
Currently, Diljit is electrifying audiences across India with his Dil-Luminati Tour. The tour, which kicked off in Delhi on October 26, has already thrilled fans in Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Due to overwhelming demand, Mumbai was added as a stop, with Diljit performing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Thursday.
The 12-city tour, which also includes additional shows in Jaipur and Delhi, will conclude in Guwahati on December 29.