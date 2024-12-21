Diljit Dosanjh tops UK’s Asian celebrity list, surpasses Shah Rukh Khan

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has soared to new heights, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan to claim the top spot on the UK’s Top Asian Celebrity list.

The Punjabi superstar, known for his magnetic personality and chart-topping hits, took to Instagram to celebrate his milestone with his music. Sharing an article about his achievement on his stories, Diljit paired it with his popular track Born To Shine. He followed it up with another story featuring his latest hit, Don, adding a celebratory vibe to the occasion.