This latest track by Simran Choudhary blends classical Indian music with contemporary elements

Take us through the idea of the song?

The single is a folk-inspired song and in my independent space, I have been working around folk music a lot because that’s how I grew up and it’s become a natural thing for me. The song is a longing for a couple to stay together for some more time or having them by your side for a little more time. It has a very sweet romance and a very old-school feeling. The whole song is based upon the true emotions that the woman goes through when she sees her partner.