This latest track by Simran Choudhary blends classical Indian music with contemporary elements

Punjab-born singer songwriter Simran Choudhary is known for her unique blend of traditional folk music with a modern pop twist. In 2019, she finished third in The Voice Of India and her songs Pyaar Hi Hona and Bikhra Dil earned her both fame and opportunities. She recently lent vocals to the song Aayi Nai from Stree 2 and has now released her latest single Aje Na Jaa. With this track, Simran has explored a more soulful, folk-inspired side and we get chatty with her to explore more about the single and lots more…
Take us through the idea of the song?
The single is a folk-inspired song and in my independent space, I have been working around folk music a lot because that’s how I grew up and it’s become a natural thing for me. The song is a longing for a couple to stay together for some more time or having them by your side for a little more time. It has a very sweet romance and a very old-school feeling. The whole song is based upon the true emotions that the woman goes through when she sees her partner.
Where did you find inspiration for this track?
We started working on the song two years ago. I very much work on folk music and the sound I grew up listening to. So, I had this melody in mind which we decided to work upon. We then created the whole story line and the composition around it.
From 2022 till the time you released the song, did it go through any major changes?
Interesting story, I have tried re-dubbing the song twice. The day I had created the song, the energy and the whole vibe of the vocals that I recorded, I just couldn’t match it and despite trying recording it twice, I couldn’t reach the kind of emotion that I felt when I sang the song for the first time. Sometimes, the emotions are so true, they are so raw that you can’t replicate it again.
How important is it to work around folk music and preserve them?
Honestly, I am very fond of it. Folk music gives me a lot of perspectives. Somebody might be inclined to listen to it, somebody won’t be as much but what I always tell people is to stay true to their roots. Do not become something that you’re not. Even between me and my team, we have ample discussions about the kind of music that we want to put out and the kind of music that we want to do. This has been my standard, I cannot change the person that I am or the culture that I belong under.
Aje Na Jaa is streaming on all audio platforms.
